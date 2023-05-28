8 Dead, 26 Wounded in Chicago Memorial Day Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say eight people have been killed and at least 26 others wounded in shootings across the city over the holiday weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 7800 block of South Seeley.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk after he had been shot in the left armpit. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and no suspects are in custody.

Just after 2 a.m. in the 500 block of West Surf, a 34-year-old man was found lying on a sidewalk after he had been shot in the chest, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Two people were shot in the 2300 block of West 18th Street at approximately 2:55 a.m. Saturday. Both victims were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired, according to police.

A 36-year-old man was struck in the face by gunfire, and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Another victim, a 37-year-old woman, was also hit in the face, and was listed in critical condition.

Two additional fatal shootings occurred within less than an hour of one another Saturday morning, including one in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway, police said.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man that had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by another individual to a hospital before Chicago paramedics transferred him to another facility.

He was later pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody.

Just before noon Saturday in the 7900 block of South Ashland, four people were shot by a person in a passing vehicle.

A 69-year-old woman was struck while sitting in a vehicle, and she later died from her injuries.

A 26-year-old man was hit in the shoulder, a 34-year-old man was hit in the left arm, and a 55-year-old man was shot in the back. All three were hospitalized in good condition, police said.

No suspects are in custody.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Avenue L, a 20-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when he was shot in the back.

According to police, the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old man exiting a gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street was shot by a person in a while SUV at approximately 10:54 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the man was shot in the back, and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West 105th Street, a 20-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when two men walked up to him and opened fire, striking him multiple times in the head and legs.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far.

Sunday –

At approximately 12:50 a.m. in the 600 block of West Barry, three men were shot while standing on a sidewalk. One of the victims was taken to an area hospital in serious condition after he was hit in the back. Two other men, a 22-year-old and a 32-year-old, were hospitalized in good condition.

In the 4700 block of South Honore at approximately 12:55 a.m., a 39-year-old man was shot in the foot, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old woman was sitting in a car in the 700 block of West 54 th Street at approximately 1:44 a.m. when she was shot in the head. Police say friends of the woman brought her to an area hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

Police say a 26-year-old man was walking in the 2700 block of West Ogden at approximately 2:50 a.m. when a person in a black sedan shot him in the left leg. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 3:54 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard, a 23-year-old woman was on a sidewalk when she was shot in the buttocks. Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Saturday –

In the 3000 block of West Jackson at approximately 1:11 a.m., a 16-year-old female was standing on a sidewalk when she was shot in the right side, police said. She was hospitalized in fair condition.

At approximately 1:18 a.m. in the 900 block of North Randolph, a 33-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a passing vehicle shot him in the chest. Police say the victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

A 25-year-old man was found inside of a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 49 th Street at approximately 1:18 a.m. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the head, and was hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

Police say a man was dropped off at a local hospital at approximately 1:26 a.m. for treatment for a gunshot wound to the head. He was listed in critical condition.

In the 2400 block of South Homan at approximately 3:20 a.m., a 22-year-old man was standing in a group when he was shot in the chest. According to police, he was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 3:04 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Monroe, a 34-year-old man was arguing with another individual when he was shot in the right leg, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

A 21-year-old man was walking in the 4300 block of West Gladys at approximately 5:32 a.m. when he was struck in the lower back by gunfire. According to police, he was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police say a 24-year-old man transported himself to a local hospital after he was shot in the left foot in the 2800 block of West 19 th Street at approximately 7:15 a.m. His condition has since stabilized.

At a hotel in the 300 block of North Dearborn, a 23-year-old man was handling a gun when it appeared to accidentally discharge, striking him and a 25-year-old man. The older individual was hit in the stomach, and the 23-year-old was hit in the hand. Both were hospitalized in fair condition.

At approximately 3:14 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue, a 45-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder during an altercation, police said. Authorities say the woman was hospitalized in fair condition.

A 14-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Ada when they suffered a graze wound to the arm from gunfire. Police say the teen declined medical treatment, and no suspects are in custody.

Friday –