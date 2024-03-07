Community continues efforts to help families impacted by tornado more than a week later in Mundelein

For more than a week, families impacted by the devastating tornadoes on Feb. 27 have been staying at Community Protestant Church in Mundelein.

“We are very lucky to be alive because of how everything happened,” Maria Arana, a tornado victim said. “It could have just collapsed, and we all could have just died right in there.”

Arana, a grandmother of four was home with her grandchildren that night when an EF-1 tornado hit their apartment building near Washington Boulevard and Orchard Street.

“We’re in the process of getting a mobile trailer home to see if we can potentially move in there, but it’s hard,” she said. “For my grandkids to understand that we can not go back to our apartment, but they keep asking can we go back to our apartments.”

Her community is now rallying behind her as dozens of others were impacted.

“We’ve had so much support from the community and we’re very grateful and thankful that they really come together to help,” Gabriela Cervantes, the Hawthorn District 73 Family Liaison said.

Hawthorn District 73 in Vernon Hills has been collecting donations and raising thousands of dollars for affected students and their families. Local restaurants and businesses are also contributing with food, essential items and boxes so residents can pack up any salvageable belongings.

“The community has just opened up their arms just gracefully,” Hank Welch, the American Red Cross Director of Operations said.

The district joined the American Red Cross and other organizations Wednesday to host a resource center for residents in need of support. They brought a therapy dog for the little ones.

“It’s sad at the same time, but I’m happy that we’re able to provide a safe space for them and a little bit of joy during this difficult moment,” Cervantes said.

As these families pick up the pieces, they know they’re not alone. Their hearts filled with gratitude and their faith restored.

“This shows that there’s still kindness out there,” she said. “It doesn’t matter like, how everything else is going on in our small community. We really come through and help the ones that are in need.”