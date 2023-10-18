Comedic image of ‘Rockford' draws incredible reactions, even from Gov. Pritzker

After a image of “Rockford” made its way around X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker used the photo to have a bit of fun while promoting tourism in the state.

The image was posted by the page “Midwest vs. Everybody,” and purported to show Rockford’s incredible seaside location, perched along the side of a mountain range.

Of course, Rockford isn’t ACTUALLY on the side of a mountain, but that didn’t stop the governor from doing his best to encourage some tourism in the state:

The Rock River is gorgeous this time of year. Illinois really is in the #MiddleofEverything. https://t.co/etLi6ZcR0Q — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 18, 2023

“The Rock River is gorgeous this time of year. Illinois really is in the ‘Middle of Everything,’” he said, quoting the state's official tourism slogan.

The Rockford IceHogs, the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, also had a bit of fun with the image:

For those of you actively seeking out the real fall experience along the Rock River, a visit to Castle Rock State Park could be in order, as the park is situated on the river’s west bank.

White Pines Forest State Park is also nearby, offering hiking, fishing, camping and picnicking, along with trails that go along incredible cliffs and bubbling creeks. Lowden State Park also sits along the Rock River, offering incredible bluffs and scenic views in a beautiful setting.