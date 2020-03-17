ComEd to Suspend Service Disconnections, Offer Financial Assistance During Coronavirus Pandemic

As residents begin to grapple with challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic, ComEd is enacting several measures to help customers, including suspending service disconnections and waiving new late payment charges.

In an email sent to customers Tuesday, the utility company also announced that it would offer flexible payment options for customers if they find themselves behind on their bills because of the COVID-19 virus.

“The safety and well-being of our customers, communities and employees are our top priorities,” the company said in a statement. “We understand that the availability of reliable power has never been more important, and we have extensive plans in place to meet your energy needs.”

Blood collection centers are raising concerns that the nation’s blood supply is dangerously low. NBC 5's Lauren Petty reports.

The company announced that it would suspend service disruptions for customers who are unable to pay their bills, and will waive all new late payment charges through at least May 1.

“We understand that many of our customers may experience a financial strain due to the slowdown in the economy related to the pandemic,” the company said. “The last thing we want our customers and communities to worry about at this stage is whether they will be without power.”

ComEd will also offer flexible payment options and energy financial assistance through their Customer Care Team. Customers can visit the company’s website or contact the customer service line at 800-334-7661 for more details.

Payments and other core transactions can also be conducted on the utility company’s website or on the ComEd app. The company will also order its field personnel to follow social distancing guidelines established by the CDC, which could include gloves, masks and goggles.