ComEd

ComEd Prepares for Potential Storms Friday Night

Storms could hit the region between 9 p.m. and midnight

NBCUniversal, Inc.

With thunderstorms, heavy rain and lighting possible Friday night, ComEd is increasing staffing and preparing equipment in the event of power outages.

Storms could enter the region sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight, potentially bringing flash flooding, according to NBC 5 Storm Team forecasts.

Customers are encouraged to take several precautions as storms approach, ComEd said in a news release.

Local

payment protection program 20 mins ago

Elgin Restaurant Owner Charged in Payment Protection Program Fraud Case

Kenosha 2 hours ago

Rev. Jesse Jackson Calls for Kenosha County Sheriff, Kenosha Police Chief to Resign

Residents are advised to assume a power line is always energized and to not approach one.

Additionally, the utility company asks residents not to approach crews to ask about restoration times, since they may be working on live electrical equipment and are practicing social distancing.

Anyone who spots a downed power line is asked to immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

This article tagged under:

ComEdChicago Storms
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us