ComEd Prepares for Potential Storms Friday Night

With thunderstorms, heavy rain and lighting possible Friday night, ComEd is increasing staffing and preparing equipment in the event of power outages.

Storms could enter the region sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight, potentially bringing flash flooding, according to NBC 5 Storm Team forecasts.

Customers are encouraged to take several precautions as storms approach, ComEd said in a news release.

Residents are advised to assume a power line is always energized and to not approach one.

Additionally, the utility company asks residents not to approach crews to ask about restoration times, since they may be working on live electrical equipment and are practicing social distancing.

Anyone who spots a downed power line is asked to immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).