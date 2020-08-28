Severe Storms Headed for Chicago Area Friday Threaten to Bring Damaging Winds, Hail

Numerous storms, some of which could become strong to severe, are expected in the Chicago area Friday.

Isolated strong storms are expected to move across part of the area during the afternoon hours, but numerous storms are expected to develop heading into the evening hours, according to Storm Team 5 meteorologists. Some of those storms have the potential to become strong to severe with the capability of producing damaging winds with gusts up to 70 mph, large, half dollar-sized hail, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado.

The storms are expected to taper off in the late evening and overnight hours, ending from the northwest to the southeast across the area.

Highs Friday could reach into the mid 90s with heat index levels near 100. After the storms, a cold front moves in, bringing temperature highs down into the upper 70s and low 80s for the weekend.