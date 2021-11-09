Comcast Xfinity Outage Affects Some Police, City Services in Chicago Area

Widespread Comcast Xfinity outages across Illinois and Indiana didn't just affect individuals' internet, television and telephone services. It also affected services for some Chicago-area towns and police departments.

"Comcast/Xfinity is experiencing a massive outage this morning," the village of Schaumburg tweeted Tuesday morning. "This outage is impacting Village of Schaumburg’s phone, internet and cable TV service in our area as well as our 311 customer service center. Please expect limited access and/or delays as a result of this issue."

The Bartlett Police Department also noted an issue for its department phone number because of the Comcast Xfinity outage.

"Due to a Comcast outage, the police department’s number of 630-837-0846 is temporarily down," the department tweeted. "Please call 911 if you have an emergency or for any non-emergency police assistance. We will provide an update when the situation is resolved."

Aurora experienced issues because of the outages, as well.

"911 NOTICE FOR XFINITY/COMCAST USERS WITH A HOME PHONE," the Aurora Police Department tweeted. "Due to a widespread internet outage affecting Xfinity/Comcast users, you may not be able to call 911 if you use a home phone or VOIP phone with Xfinity/Comcast. Please dial 911 from your cell phone."

The department clarified that the city's 911 center "is not impacted by the outage and is still able to receive 911 and non-emergency calls from callers not impacted by the internet outage."

Chicago's 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez wrote to residents that the outage affected "a number of City offices, including our 40th Ward office."

"As a result of the outage, our phones are offline and forwarding to voicemail," Ald. Vasquez said. "We will access our voicemail and begin returning calls as soon as we are able, but in the interim we strongly encourage reaching out via email at info@40thward.org."

After tens of thousands of customers reported a lack of access, Xfinity responded on Twitter, saying a network issue was to blame.

"Some customers are experiencing intermittent service interruptions as a result of a network issue," @XfinitySupport tweeted just after 10 a.m. "Our teams are actively working to bring impacted customers back online, as we continue to investigate. We apologize to those who have been affected."

Xfinity customers around Illinois, Indiana and other parts of the country took to Twitter and Reddit Tuesday morning to report widespread outages.

According to DownDetector.com, there was a spike in reported outages starting at around 7 a.m. As of 8:40 a.m. some customers reported their service had come back online.

"The current issue affecting your service is resolving," Xfinity wrote on Twitter at about 10:10 a.m. "Please check your service to ensure you are back up and running. If you are still having issues, please hold and we will connect you to an agent. Thank you for your patience."

At 10:43 a.m., Xfinity tweeted that service was being restored:

Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue. We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected. — Xfinity Support (@XfinitySupport) November 9, 2021

On Tuesday morning, customers also reported outages in New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.