Internet Services Return After Widespread Comcast Xfinity Outages Reported

Widespread internet outages were reported across the country Tuesday morning, including the Chicago area, with tens of thousands of customers reporting a lack of access.

Xfinity customers around Illinois, Indiana and other parts of the country took to Twitter and Reddit to report widespread outages.

According to DownDetector.com, there was a spike in reported outages starting at around 7 a.m., and as of 8:40 a.m. many customers reported their service had come back online.

As of 9 a.m., Comcast had not released a statement about the outage.

The outage seemed to be primarily affect Comcast's Xfinity internet, television and telephone service customers.

"Anybody else in Chicago/Chicagoland having problems with their Xfinity internet?" RyanAspire asked on Reddit, following with: "Edit: Seems like a nationwide outage. To everyone who telecommutes, enjoy your late start/day off."

On Tuesday morning, customers also reported outages in New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

