Internet Services Return After Widespread Comcast Xfinity Outages Reported

Widespread internet outages were reported across the country Tuesday morning, including the Chicago area, with tens of thousands of customers reporting a lack of access.

Xfinity customers around Illinois, Indiana and other parts of the country took to Twitter and Reddit to report widespread outages.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to DownDetector.com, there was a spike in reported outages starting at around 7 a.m., and as of 8:40 a.m. many customers reported their service had come back online.

As of 9 a.m., Comcast had not released a statement about the outage.

The outage seemed to be primarily affect Comcast's Xfinity internet, television and telephone service customers.

"Anybody else in Chicago/Chicagoland having problems with their Xfinity internet?" RyanAspire asked on Reddit, following with: "Edit: Seems like a nationwide outage. To everyone who telecommutes, enjoy your late start/day off."

If you’re experiencing the Xfinity Comcast outage, can you like this tweet so I can make sure my boss believes me. Thank you. 🤣 #Xfinitydown #comcastdown — meg (@shaggym0) November 9, 2021

I’m in Fort Wayne Indiana I thought my modem was broken lol. Everything is down. All services and I can’t even open any of the apps either. — Mitchell (@Mitchell31794) November 9, 2021

Tried doing the same thing and that happened to me…. I’m in Illinois — Amber Noel (@BlkhawksChik19) November 9, 2021

Down in Chicago… — Thrak360 (@Thrak360) November 9, 2021

@Xfinity can I get someone to check on the internet status for Central Indiana? Been out since 8:30am — Katie Jones (@katiejones5313) November 9, 2021

On Tuesday morning, customers also reported outages in New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.