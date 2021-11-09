Xfinity Responds After Mass Comcast Outages Reported in Chicago Area, Illinois

About three hours after Comcast Xfinity customers across Illinois, Indiana and the Chicago area reported widespread internet outages, Xfinity responded on Twitter, saying a network issue was to blame.

"Some customers are experiencing intermittent service interruptions as a result of a network issue," @XfinitySupport tweeted just after 10 a.m. "Our teams are actively working to bring impacted customers back online, as we continue to investigate. We apologize to those who have been affected."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Xfinity customers around Illinois, Indiana and other parts of the country took to Twitter and Reddit Tuesday morning to report widespread outages.

According to DownDetector.com, there was a spike in reported outages starting at around 7 a.m. As of 8:40 a.m. some customers reported their service had come back online.

"The current issue affecting your service is resolving," Xfinity wrote on Twitter at about 10:10 a.m. "Please check your service to ensure you are back up and running. If you are still having issues, please hold and we will connect you to an agent. Thank you for your patience."

At 10:43 a.m., Xfinity tweeted that service was being restored:

Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue. We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected. — Xfinity Support (@XfinitySupport) November 9, 2021

The outage seemed to be primarily affect Comcast's Xfinity internet, television and telephone service customers.

"Anybody else in Chicago/Chicagoland having problems with their Xfinity internet?" RyanAspire asked on Reddit, following with: "Edit: Seems like a nationwide outage. To everyone who telecommutes, enjoy your late start/day off."

If you’re experiencing the Xfinity Comcast outage, can you like this tweet so I can make sure my boss believes me. Thank you. 🤣 #Xfinitydown #comcastdown — meg (@shaggym0) November 9, 2021

I’m in Fort Wayne Indiana I thought my modem was broken lol. Everything is down. All services and I can’t even open any of the apps either. — Mitchell (@Mitchell31794) November 9, 2021

Tried doing the same thing and that happened to me…. I’m in Illinois — Amber Noel (@BlkhawksChik19) November 9, 2021

Down in Chicago… — Thrak360 (@Thrak360) November 9, 2021

@Xfinity can I get someone to check on the internet status for Central Indiana? Been out since 8:30am — Katie Jones (@katiejones5313) November 9, 2021

On Tuesday morning, customers also reported outages in New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.