Xfinity Responds After Mass Comcast Outages Reported in Chicago Area, Illinois

About three hours after Comcast Xfinity customers across Illinois, Indiana and the Chicago area reported widespread internet outages, Xfinity responded on Twitter, saying a network issue was to blame.
"Some customers are experiencing intermittent service interruptions as a result of a network issue," @XfinitySupport tweeted just after 10 a.m. "Our teams are actively working to bring impacted customers back online, as we continue to investigate. We apologize to those who have been affected."
Xfinity customers around Illinois, Indiana and other parts of the country took to Twitter and Reddit Tuesday morning to report widespread outages.
According to DownDetector.com, there was a spike in reported outages starting at around 7 a.m. As of 8:40 a.m. some customers reported their service had come back online.
"The current issue affecting your service is resolving," Xfinity wrote on Twitter at about 10:10 a.m. "Please check your service to ensure you are back up and running. If you are still having issues, please hold and we will connect you to an agent. Thank you for your patience."
At 10:43 a.m., Xfinity tweeted that service was being restored:
The outage seemed to be primarily affect Comcast's Xfinity internet, television and telephone service customers.
"Anybody else in Chicago/Chicagoland having problems with their Xfinity internet?" RyanAspire asked on Reddit, following with: "Edit: Seems like a nationwide outage. To everyone who telecommutes, enjoy your late start/day off."
On Tuesday morning, customers also reported outages in New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.