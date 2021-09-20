Coach Reportedly Has Job Offer Rescinded By Lisle School For Being Gay

A rainbow appeared in suburban Lisle on Monday during a rally for a lacrosse coaching candidate who reportedly had her job offer from Benet Academy rescinded after she listed her wife as an emergency contact.

"If that’s not a sign, I don’t know what is," said Benet Academy assistant lacrosse coach Colleen Savell.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Supporters of Amanda Kammes, who graduated from Benet Academy in 2001, said she is more than qualified to be the private school’s varsity girls lacrosse coach.

“To have her school really insult her in this way and disrespect her is really upsetting,” said Tim Jacklich, a 2016 graduate of Benet Academy.

Jacklich said more than 2,000 people have signed a letter demanding the school reverse its decision.

"One of our chief concerns is for the LGBT students who currently study at Benet, who, through this action by their administration, get the message that they are not valuable and not respected by their school, and we want to tell them that we as the broader Benet community feel very differently and we support them,” Jacklich said.

Benet Academy did not respond to NBC 5’s request for comment.

However, the head of the school said in a message to the Benet community that the school follows the teachings of the church and will always listen to viewpoints regarding matters that affect students.

Kammes could not be reached for comment.

A school board meeting on the issue was expected to occur Monday evening.