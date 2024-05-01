Man's body recovered from Calumet River on Chicago's Far South Side

A man's body was recovered from the Calumet River on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday morning, according to officials.
Authorities said the man's remains were located in the water at around 7:50 a.m. in the 9100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
A death investigation is underway pending autopsy results, police said. The man's identity is currently unknown.
Though no identification has been released, the recovery comes as loved ones of missing 24-year-old Jovon "JB" Nelson continue to search for him. Nelson last seen on April 9 in the 3200 block of East 92nd Street.
There is currently no further information available.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.