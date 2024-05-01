Man's body recovered from Calumet River on Chicago's Far South Side

A man's body was recovered from the Calumet River on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Authorities said the man's remains were located in the water at around 7:50 a.m. in the 9100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A death investigation is underway pending autopsy results, police said. The man's identity is currently unknown.

Though no identification has been released, the recovery comes as loved ones of missing 24-year-old Jovon "JB" Nelson continue to search for him. Nelson last seen on April 9 in the 3200 block of East 92nd Street.

There is currently no further information available.