CM Punk's surprise homecoming sees record-breaking WWE Survivor Series in Chicago

WWE's visit to Chicago over the Thanksgiving weekend, featuring the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton, set multiple records, according to the company.

WWE Survivor Series took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on Saturday, featuring popular "WarGames" matches. The event broke records for the highest attendance with 17,138 fans, surpassing the previous Survivor Series gate record set in Brooklyn in 2021.

Survivor Series also set new records for the highest viewership and merchandise sales in the event's 37-year history, the company said.

The shocking homecoming of CM Punk, which closed the show, also set records, with the video clip of his comeback garnering more than 63 million views across all platforms, making it the most-viewed social post in WWE's history.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A Chicago native, Punk had previously worked for WWE until 2014, then signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021. He was fired by the company in September after a reported altercation with Jack Perry, with CEO Tony Khan saying that the wrestler’s actions had “endangered people.”

WWE also announced that they will be returning to Chicago in March 2024 for Monday Night Raw.