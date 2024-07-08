NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago host ‘Clear the Shelters' campaign for 10th year

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago announced its annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign will return for its milestone tenth consecutive year from Aug. 10 to Sept.10. As part of the monthlong event, NBCUniversal Local Chicago is partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds participating shelters and rescues .

Since its inception in 2015, NBC 5 Chicago & Telemundo Chicago’s local Clear The Shelters campaigns have helped more than 45,000 pets find new homes. Nationally, more than one million pets have been adopted and millions of dollars have been raised for participating shelters and rescues over nine Clear The Shelters campaigns.

"NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago are proud to once again partner with local animal shelters and rescues for our celebratory tenth annual Clear the Shelters campaign," said Kevin Cross, President & General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. "Our annual pet adoption campaign continues to grow, and we're honored to help find forever homes and help raise the necessary funds to aid vulnerable animals in need.”

The 2024fundraising effort will again be led by Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner. Donations can be made Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 at ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Through the online platform, built by Fundraise Up, donors have the option to cover transaction fees so that 100 percent of the funds go directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the sixth consecutive campaign through WeRescue. The WeRescue website and app enable users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters.

For more on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

