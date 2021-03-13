lake shore drive

City to Restore Vehicle Access From Lower Lake Shore Drive to Navy Pier

The Chicago Department of Transportation announced Friday that construction on the Navy Pier Flyover project will cross a new milestone Monday, allowing vehicles to access the Navy Pier Area from Lower Lake Shore Drive.

Northbound vehicles on Lower Lake Shore Drive over the Chicago River will be able to access Navy Pier along with Illinois Street and Grand Avenue, CDOT said in a statement.

Work to open the route should be finished by Monday afternoon, CDOT said.

Local

CTA 21 mins ago

Woman Fatally Struck by CTA Train at Adams/Wabash Station; ‘L' Trains Rerouted

Arlington Racecourse 29 mins ago

Founder Has Memories, Hope for Arlington Park's Next Chapter

The Navy Pier Flyover project, which was initially slated for completion in 2018, is in its “third and final phase” and should be done by April, CDOT said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The project aims to “provide a much-improved experience for users of the Lakefront Trail by carrying pedestrians, runners and cyclists over Grand and Illinois streets,” CDOT said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

lake shore driveChicago RiverNavy PierChicago Department of Transportationconstruction
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us