3-Year-Old Shot While Riding in Vehicle on Lake Shore Drive Near Chicago's Grant Park

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. in the 300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, near Balbo Drive

A 3-year-old child was shot Tuesday morning while riding in a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago, near downtown's popular Grant Park, police said.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. in the 300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, near Balbo Drive. The vehicle then crashed in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Authorities said the child suffered a gunshot wound to the right temple.

Witnesses reported hearing shots fired before the crash. A female passenger was seen getting out of the vehicle with an infant, who was then transported by an "unknown citizen" to Northwestern Hospital, police said.

The child was being transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

An investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday morning. Police did not release information about a suspect, suspects or any vehicles that may have been involved.

Two left lanes of northbound Lake Shore Drive were blocked at Monroe Drive following the shooting and crash.

Check back for more on this developing story.

