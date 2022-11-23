Man, Child Injured After Car Rolls Over In Front of House on Northwest Side

A man and a child were injured Wednesday afternoon after a car rolled over in front of a house on the city's Northwest Side, according to police.

Officials said a car rolled over and landed on the sidewalk in front of a house in the 2700 block of North Central Park Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m., injuring a young boy and a man who were sitting in a car near the home.

The boy was able to walk on his own according to police, but was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital.

The adult man sustained serious injuries and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There is currently no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 5 later for updates.