Child fatally struck by vehicle in northwest suburbs ID'd

A child fatally struck by a vehicle Monday evening in northwest suburban Schaumburg has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner.
The incident happened about 5:08 p.m. near the intersection of Algonquin Road and Thoreau Drive, police said, with officers called to the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian accident. The intersection remained closed for hours, with drivers advised to take alternate routes.
The pedestrian, a child, was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead, authorities said.
Tuesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner identified the child as Angele Guan, 12, of Palatine.
A "thorough" investigation was underway, with police calling the incident a "tragic loss of life."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
