Chick-Fil-A, Protein Bar and more open at O'Hare International Airport

Travelers flying in and out of O'Hare International Airport now have more food options.

Four new concession options in Terminal 5 marked grand openings on Wednesday: Chick-fil-A, Protein Bar & Kitchen, Gallery ORD and Dunkin'/Baskin Robbins.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, the openings embody the city's "commitment to creating opportunities for local business owners and entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds." The four businesses are powered by eight minority business owners, according to the CDA.

As part of its plans to add dozens of new concession spaces, the city in September opened bid opportunities for more than 100 new concession locations at O'Hare. Prospective concessionaires can submit questions about the Requests for Proposal as of Nov. 8, according to the CDA. Proposals must be submitted by Jan. 15.

The new concessions are the latest in a series of openings authorized under the largest concessions lease agreements at O’Hare in more than a decade, city officials said. Other new concessions include Bar Siena and The Hampton Social, which opened in January and Publican Quality Bread and Metropolis Coffee, which opened in August.

