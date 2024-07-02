Chicago

Chicago's skyline named to a list of the best in the world – but so was another Midwestern city

Chicago's skyline was ranked as the third-best in the world, while another Midwestern city cracked the top 15

A recent ranking from Architectural Digest named their 17 best skylines in the world, heaping praise onto cities from across the world for their skylines' blend of architectural and natural wonder.

To perhaps the surprise of no one, Chicago received high accolades on the list, being named as the third-best skyline in the world, owing to the city's majestic skyscrapers lining the shores of Lake Michigan.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

Yet Architectural Digest recognized that Chicago is not the only city in the Midwest to hold those characteristics, albeit to a lesser-recognized extent on a smaller scale.

news 8 hours ago

Is holding too much cash a mistake? Here's why that may lead to regrets, experts say

NASCAR Chicago Street Race 7 hours ago

MAP: See the course route for the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Being named as the world's 15th-best skyline, the publication recognized Milwaukee, Wisconsin was also praised for its notable presence along Lake Michigan, highlighting Santiago Calatrava's Milwaukee Art Museum as a hallmark of the city's skyline.

Outside of Milwaukee and Chicago, American cities also occupied the No. 1 and No. 14 spots in the ranking with the skylines of Manhattan and Seattle receiving the honors, respectively.

As far as the criteria used by Architectural Digest for the ranking, the publication posed the following questions:

"But what exactly makes a beautiful skyline? One that is immediately recognizable? Those that are the most harmonious? The cities with the greatest number of individually striking buildings?"

The answer, Architectural Digest said, "is of course, some collection of all of the above."

Below is the full ranking of the website's 17 best skylines in the world:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
  • 1. Manhattan, New York City, U.S.
  • 2. Hong Kong
  • 3. Chicago, U.S.
  • 4. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • 5. Tokyo, Japan
  • 6. Perth, Australia
  • 7. Sydney, Australia
  • 8. Shanghai, China
  • 9. Singapore
  • 10. Bangkok, Thailand
  • 11. Tianjin, China
  • 12. Panama City, Panama
  • 13. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • 14. Seattle, U.S.
  • 15. Milwaukee, U.S.
  • 16. Auckland, New Zealand
  • 17. Toronto, Canada

More information on the ranking can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us