‘Chicagohenge' has arrived. When, where to see Chicago's bi-annual phenomenon

It's "Chicagohenge" time again, which means your chance to capture the perfect sun-washed Chicago Instagram-TikTok moment is here.

Twice a year, Chicago's symmetrical street grid lines up with sunrises and sunsets, providing a popular moment to photograph and film a starburst of light between the city's buildings.

The name "Chicagohenge" is inspired by similar events in other cities where sunrises and sunsets near the autumnal and vernal equinoxes align with a city's street grid, allowing unobstructed views of the sun.

New York City, Toronto and Montreal all experience similar events, locally known as "Manhattanhenge", "Torontohenge" and "Montrealhenge" respectively.

According to Adler Planetarium experts, Chicagohenge marks the point when the sunrise or sunset happens almost precisely between buildings on Chicago's east- and west-facing streets.

The spectacular views will be best visible along the street grid just after sunrise and just before sunset, with the sun most closely aligning with the city's grid between Sept. 21 and Sept. 23.

Some popular downtown spots for the phenomenon include intersections between Kinzie Street and Madison Street, with views looking down Randolph Street north of Millennium Park specifically recommended for September.

While the downtown locations offer the most contrast between the sun and the buildings, the Adler Planetarium has said just about any intersection in the city will do.

The autumnal equinox occurs on Sept. 23. Ideal viewing times of Chicagohenge are just after sunrise and just before sunset times.