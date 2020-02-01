At Least 7 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

At least seven people have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Here are the shootings that have happened as of Saturday afternoon:

Saturday

A 32-year-old man and 39-year-old man both suffered gunshot wounds at approximately 2:53 a.m. in the 200 block of North Pulaski, police said. The victims were standing on the sidewalk when a man approached and fired shots, according to officers. The 32-year-old victim was hospitalized in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot and left hand. The 39-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

In the 5600 block of West Division at approximately 3:08 a.m., a 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound while standing on the sidewalk, according to Chicago police. The victim was dropped off at the hospital by a friend and listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. in the area of 35th and State streets, a 29-year-old man was walking when an unknown offender fired shots, striking the victim in the wrist, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Coles, according to police. The victim was in an alley with a "known offender" when that person shot the victim multiple times in the abdomen, according to police. The victim was able to flag a police vehicle down for help. He was transported to South Shore Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Friday