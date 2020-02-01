2 Men Shot in East Garfield Park

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk at 2:53 a.m. in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road when a male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the groin and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The other man, 32, was shot in the right foot and right hand and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

A car was blocked off with crime scene tape as police investigated near the intersection of Pulaski and Lake Street.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives continue to investigate.