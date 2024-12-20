Chicago weather: Waves of snow expected, with slick roads leading to crashes, spin-outs

Snow-covered roads were creating slick and slippery conditions for the Friday rush hour commute in the Chicago area, with more snow expected to fall as the morning goes on, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

The Friday morning snowfall comes after counties across the Chicago area Thursday night saw periods of snow and freezing drizzle overnight, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. By Friday morning, additional snow showers could bring up to one or two inchs of new accumulation, the National Weather Service said.

"Leave extra time to reach your destination and extra distance between other vehicles," the NWS said, of the Illinois road conditions.

Around 6 a.m., NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin mentioned several crashes and spin-outs across Chicago and suburban roads and highways.

Early Friday morning, some parts of Kane, Kendall and Cook Counties were seeing heavier snowfall, Roman said. In Will County, periods of freezing rain or drizzle was expected to pass through.

Snow will continue across the area early this AM, with new accums up to an inch. Untreated roads will become snow covered and slick. Snow ends from NW to SE thru the mid morning hours. Lake effect snow expected this PM and tonight, mainly near the LM shore. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/N0tzINAg33 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 20, 2024

Just over the Wisconsin border, in Kenosha and Racine counties, a winter weather advisory was in effect, until 12 p.m. Friday, where one to two inches of snow could fall. In Western Michigan, some schools were closed due to weather, according to reports.

By 10 a.m. Friday, snow will move out of most areas, Roman said. But around 2 p.m., a plume of lake effect snow around will move across parts of Lake, Cook and Will counties before it moves off to the east, Roman said.

Following a period of snow area-wide early this morning, lake effect snow showers are expected this afternoon and tonight. Here is look at approximate locations that could experience possible travel impacts due to accumulating snow. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ZeuBehRzz6 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 20, 2024

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Later Friday night in Northwest Indiana, heavy snow was expected to continue falling, with an additional two inches possible in and around Valparaiso, the NWS said.

Winds will also pick up Friday, Roman said, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour. Temperatures were expected to stay steady in the mid 30s, Roman said.

Saturday, colder air was on tap, with highs in the 20s. Sunday would be milder, with temperatures back in the 30s.

While a system Monday was expected to bring a rain-snow mix to the area, forecast models now show much of the area will be dry, Roman said.

The dry weather continues Tuesday, for Christmas Eve, Roman said. But the same can't be said for Christmas Day.

"Christmas morning, Christmas rain it looks like," Roman said, with rain expected through the afternoon.

High temperatures on Christmas were expected to hit 42 degrees, with temperatures near 50 by the end of Christmas week.

How much snow could we get?

Much of the Chicago area could an additional two inches of snow Friday, Roman said. In Northwest Indiana, higher accumulations could stack up thanks to lake effect snow.

In Will County, 1.7 inches of snow was record Friday morning, the NWS said, with 2.1 inches in Winnebago. At O'Hare International Airport in Cook County, two inches of snow was reported. In Lindenhurst, snow totals were already at four inches.