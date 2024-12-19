Who will see snow in the Chicago area and how much? Latest forecast

Snow is expected to move into the Chicago area Thursday for the beginning of multiple waves that could impact commuters -- but not everyone will see it.

The first round moves in Thursday afternoon and evening, potentially impacting a line along and northeast of Interstate 90.

By early Thursday afternoon, a rain-snow mix will develop, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. Beginning around 4 p.m., the wintry mix will transition to all snow, with scattered snow showers expected for the majority of the area.

While the snow is not expected to amount to much, it could make for slick conditions on area roadways, the National Weather Service warned.

Another round of snow overnight could bring accumulations for some. This snow is expected to persist through Friday morning, which could mean potentially slippery travel during the morning commute.

"With temperatures near freezing, slick spots may develop on untreated and secondary roadway. If planning to travel this evening through Friday morning, prepare for extra time, leave extra distance between cars, and travel at appropriate speeds," the NWS wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The highest totals, which are expected to sit between 2 and 3 inches, are expected along and north of I-90.

According to the NWS, the highest chance of heavier snow is from Rockford to the Chicago metro area, and into Northwest Indiana. Meanwhile a rain-snow mix is possible for those south of a Dixon-Rensselaer line.

The snow is part of a winter storm moving through central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. The snow prompted winter storm warnings and advisories across the Midwest -- including in Racine and Kenosha Counties -- with as much as 7 inches of snow and hazardous travel possible.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

⚠️Plan on a messy commute this morning with the heaviest snow from this storm falling between now & noon.

The snow becomes lighter this afternoon, but gusty winds could lead to impacts from blowing snow into tonight.#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/LDbwVAf714 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 19, 2024

In addition to the snow, temperatures in the Chicago area will get colder, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with temperatures in the 30s Thursday and Friday and dipping into the 20s this weekend before a warm-up arrives next week.

Late Friday morning, most snow showers will come to an end, except around Lake Michigan, where lake effect snow continues. The lake effect snow will shift east into northwest Indiana Friday afternoon and evening, with heavy accumulations possible.