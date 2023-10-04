Fall weather on the way, with Chicago temperatures expected to take a 30-degree tumble

Although this week has seen temperatures over 80 degrees across the Chicago area, things will feel much more fall-like this weekend as temperatures are expected to tumble nearly 30 degrees.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Wednesday will be another warm day, with highs in the upper 70s near Lake Michigan, to the mid 80s closer inland. Wednesday is also expected to be breezier with more clouds, the NBC 5 Storm Team added.

While much of Wednesday is expected to remain dry, a front approaching from the west could bring some spotty showers in the evening, with more widespread rain and thundershowers likely overnight and into Thursday morning, forecast models show.

Unseasonable warmth continues through Wednesday. Periodic showers late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, followed by breezy and MUCH colder weather Friday and through the weekend. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/yLulBlvPU6 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 3, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a "slight" chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, mainly northwest of the I-55 corridor.

"There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms late tonight, mainly south and east of Chicago to Pontiac line, including northwest Indiana," an alert from the NWS said.

Those showers and storms are expected to last into the morning commute and through 9 a.m., the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to the NWS, some of the showers could be heavy.

Temperatures Thursday are expected to remain mild but chillier, with highs in the 70s, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. However, as the system moves closer, temperatures are expected to drop.

Friday is expected to be breezy as scattered showers continue, Roman said, with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s.

By the weekend, things will feel even cooler -- especially in the mornings.

"It will definitely be chilly as we start our Saturday and Sunday morning off," Roman said, adding that morning temperatures both days will be in the 30s and 40s.

Both days, high temperatures are expected to be in the mid 50s. And though that may make some long for summer, it also makes for ideal running conditions as the 45th Annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon steps off Sunday.

More of a leaf-peeper and less of a runner? According to the 2023 Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Map, some parts of Illinois and the Chicago area will see partial leaf color changes this weekend.

If you're hoping for a warm-up to return, there's some good news, too.

According to Roman, forecast models show there's a 50 percent probability that next week will see above-average temperatures, with highs around 65.