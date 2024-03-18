Chicago weather: Snow in the forecast for the first week of spring

Monday is the last official day of winter in Chicago, and the weather conditions will certainly feel like it.

While spring begins at precisely 10:06 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago's forecast this week calls for some light snow flurries and cooler temperatures, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

"Snow is in the forecast for the first week of spring," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

According to Jeanes, temperatures Monday morning are expected to be chilly, with highs in the upper 30s. However, wind chill values will make the air feel more like the low 30s, Jeanes said, with temperatures feeling "more like the teens" in the early morning hours.

Some parts Monday morning could also see some light snow showers, Jeanes added, perhaps accumulating up to half-an-inch or less.

"Any sheen you might see on the roads could be ice," Jeanes said, advising commuters to beware of slick spots.

After lingering flurries this morning, warmer and breezy conditions on Tuesday will result in an elevated risk for the spread of brush fires. Colder conditions will then return with wintry precipitation likely Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/CRb8qHfKST — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 18, 2024

While winds Monday will be on the lighter side, gusts are expected to pick up Tuesday, Jeanes said. Temperatures however will be slightly warmer, with highs in the 50s, but falling as the day goes on, Jeanes added.

After that, the rest of the week is expected to remain cold, with snow moving back in the forecast Thursday night.

"Thursday night into Friday morning at daybreak, we could see a split of snow to the north and rain to the south," Jeanes said. That snow could result in some minor accumulations Friday morning, Jeanes added, noting that the Friday morning commute could be impacted.

Saturday is expected to be a drier day, but more chances of rain and snow move in Sunday, Jeanes said.