Chicago Weather: Rainy, Windy and Balmy, With Some Storms Possible

If you've been dreaming of classic Chicago snow days, complete with sledding on fresh flakes and warming up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa, dream on.

After some weekend sunshine, the Chicago area weather forecast Monday calls for a rainy day with cloudy conditions, scattered showers, balmy, above-average temperatures and even some rumbles of thunder, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to forecast models, Monday begins with waves of widespread showers across the area as the morning continues, with some expected to be heavy at times. By lunchtime, showers will be spottier, with some drier weather as for the Monday afternoon commute.

However, some isolated thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon into the evening, an alert from the National Weather Service says, bringing the potential for small hail and gusty winds of up to 30 miles-per-hour.

While it will be rainy, temperatures, the NBC 5 Storm Team reports, will feel more like spring than winter, with highs in the upper 40s, even climbing into the low 50s around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Tuesday, forecast models show rain showers may continue overnight and through the morning hours, but conditions are expected to dry out as the day goes on. Temperatures are expected to fall, going from the upper 40s to the mid 30s by the afternoon, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

While Wednesday is predicted to be mostly dry and mild with temperatures remaining in the mid 30s, another weather system from the west is expected to move in later in the day, bringing with it more precipitation, mostly in the form of rain for the Chicago area late Wednesday into Thursday.

However, some of Thursday's rain showers could transition into wet snow to the north, forecast models show.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team, Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy and dry, with high temperatures in the mid 30s.