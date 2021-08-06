Chicago Weather: Hot and Humid With Chance For Scattered Storms

Chicago is in for a hot and humid weekend, with a chance for scattered showers moving in Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures continue to rise Friday, peaking in the mid-80s in the afternoon throughout most of the Chicago area, according to the latest forecast models.

Chicagoland and northwest Indiana areas are in a marginal risk for severe storms Friday in the evening hours, but should move out of the region by about 7 p.m.

Saturday looks again to be hot and humid, with the next chance for storms in the early evening that could brush the counties closer to the lakefront and northwest Indiana.

Temperature highs will likely reach the upper 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday, where the area could see another set of isolated storms in the evening and into the night.

The hot and humid pattern is set to continue into the work week, as heat indexes could reach 100 degrees with periods of thunderstorms.