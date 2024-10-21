Chicago weather: Highs in the 80s, with Halloween forecast looking sunny, dry and warm

Monday in the Chicago area will feel more like summer than late October with a clear and bright day and highs reaching into the low 80s, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, Monday's expected high of 82 degrees is about 20 degrees above the average for this time of year.

"It's going to warm up quickly as we go throughout the day," Jeanes said, as highs were expected to hit the 60s by 10 a.m.

And while a brief cool down was in store, a warm-up back into the 70s could keep next week's Halloween forecast warm, sunny and dry, Jeanes said.

"We haven't hit Halloween in the 70s since 2008," Jeanes said.

Before that though, rain chances were expected to move Tuesday, Jeanes said, with a couple chances for showers around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Some parts to the south could also hear some rumbles of thunder, Jeanes added, as temperatures dip into the 70s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, temperatures were expected to remain only in the mid-to-low 60s, with more rain chances overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

"The Friday morning commute could be rainy," Jeanes said, with additional rain chances moving in Friday afternoon.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Chicago on track for record warmth

According to the national Weather Service, Chicago and Rockford were on pace for a "near record warm year," both ranked 3rd behind 1921 and 2012 in annual average temperatures before Sept. 30.

"October will end up another unseasonably warm month, keeping things on pace for near record warmth in 2024," the NWS said.

Chicago & Rockford are both on pace for a near record warm year, both ranked in 3rd place behind 1921 & 2012 in annual avg temperature through September 30. October will end up another unseasonably warm month, keeping things on pace for near record warmth in 2024. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/hU0L8yRKG8 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 21, 2024

According to Jeanes, if October were to end Monday, it would rank as the eight warmest October on record.