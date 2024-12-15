Dense fog advisory in Chicago area leads to ground stop at Midway

The Chicago area is under a dense fog advisory Sunday morning, with the limited visibility leading to travel issues and a ground stop at Midway Airport.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory remains in effect until noon for all of northern Illinois, including McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties.

Visibility is being greatly impacted by the fog, dropping to one-quarter mile or less, according to officials.

A ground stop has also been initiated at Midway Airport in Chicago, with flights bound for Chicago being held at their departing airports, according to the FAA.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 24 flights have been canceled at Midway, with 11 canceled at O'Hare. There is no ground stop in effect at O'Hare, according to the FAA.

That ground stop is expected to remain in effect until at least 9:30 a.m., but could be extended.

For those driving, officials recommend reducing speeds and increasing following distances amid the dense fog. Low-beam headlights should also be used, according to experts.

The fog is expected to clear, with some sunshine possible in the afternoon hours, according to forecast models.