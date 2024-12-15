Chicago Weather

Dense fog advisory in Chicago area leads to ground stop at Midway

The advisory is leading to issues on area roadways and at Chicago's airports

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC 5 News

The Chicago area is under a dense fog advisory Sunday morning, with the limited visibility leading to travel issues and a ground stop at Midway Airport.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory remains in effect until noon for all of northern Illinois, including McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Visibility is being greatly impacted by the fog, dropping to one-quarter mile or less, according to officials.

A ground stop has also been initiated at Midway Airport in Chicago, with flights bound for Chicago being held at their departing airports, according to the FAA.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 24 flights have been canceled at Midway, with 11 canceled at O'Hare. There is no ground stop in effect at O'Hare, according to the FAA.

That ground stop is expected to remain in effect until at least 9:30 a.m., but could be extended.

For those driving, officials recommend reducing speeds and increasing following distances amid the dense fog. Low-beam headlights should also be used, according to experts.

Local

Chicago Police 1 hour ago

2 women killed in multi-vehicle crash on Chicago's Northwest Side

3 hours ago

Chicago Forecast: Mild temps to start the week

The fog is expected to clear, with some sunshine possible in the afternoon hours, according to forecast models.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us