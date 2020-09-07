Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain, Storms Possible Overnight Ahead of Wet, Cooler Week

The Chicago-area summer season ends on a high note thanks to a partly sunny, breezy and mild Labor Day turning less humid with highs in the mid-70s inland and low 70s along the lakefront.

Those conditions shift overnight ahead of a rainy, cooler week.

Monday night likely will become cloudy quickly as showers first develop in Chicago's far southern counties by 10 p.m. More widespread rain, which will likely be heavy at times, moves north across the area with a few strong embedded storms possible as the wind continues off the lake.

Rain and storms continue through early Tuesday morning, possibly through mid-morning, before lifting out of the area. The rest of the day may end up dry, but a few more showers and storms may appear again Tuesday evening in north and northwest portions of the area.

Temperatures become cooler Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s in far northern counties, increasing through the 70s south.

More rain is likely Wednesday morning, especially in north and west portions of the area, before ending.

From there, chances for rain go down through Friday, but temperatures remain cool for the season with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.