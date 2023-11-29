Milder temperatures and seasonal conditions have returned to the Chicago area and are expected to remain through the end of November and even into early December, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman reported that from Dec. 6 through 12, the Chicago area is under a 50% probability of seeing above average temperatures.

That means temperatures could remain above 38 and 39 degrees for much of early December, Roman said.

The milder conditions will move in Wednesday afternoon, Roman said. Although Wednesday morning will remain cold with readings in the 20s and wind chills even lower, a high temperature of 40 degrees is expected, with dry and mostly sunny conditions.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

MORE: Is early cold and snow a sign of what's to come for Chicago-area winter?

Thursday, temperatures are expected to warm even more, with highs in the mid 40s in most parts. To the south, in Kankakee County, temperatures Thursday could top out at 52 degrees, Roman said.

While much of the daytime hours Thursday are expected to remain dry, rain will likely move in in the evening, around 9 p.m., Roman said.

"Showers to the south will lift northward late Thursday and into Friday morning," Roman said.

Those showers could mix with snow early Friday morning, creating the potential for slushy, slippery road conditions -- especially in Northwest Illinois, where some accumulation is possible, the National Weather Service said.

Warmer weather today and on Thu before rain develops northward across the area Thu night into AM Fri. Most of the precipitation will fall as rain, though some wet snow is PSBL across parts of northwest IL into AM Fri. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/MwAqJuuvA0 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 29, 2023

And though that unsettled pattern will move out Friday afternoon, another chance of a rain-snow mix returns late Friday night into Saturday morning, moving out by Saturday afternoon. Yet another wave of rain is expected to move in late Saturday into Sunday, Roman said.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 40s, forecast models show.

Temperatures are likely to hover in the 40s into next week, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. And next week -- as the first full week of December comes to an end -- temperatures could hit 50 degrees, Roman said in a 10-day forecast.