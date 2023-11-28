Frigid cold snap to end, but could Chicago area pay a rainy price?

Chicago has seen below-average temperatures for several days, with wind chills dipping into the single digits Tuesday morning, and while a warm-up is on the way, could it come at a price?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the Chicago area can expect a quiet Wednesday in terms of the weather, with partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, with highs rising into the mid-40s thanks to winds blowing out of the southwest.

Those temperatures are going to stick around for several days, but the dry conditions will not, as rain is expected to move into the area on Thursday.

The precipitation won’t last long, but the Chicago area is heading into an unsettled pattern where rain will periodically appear and disappear from the forecast, according to NBC 5 Storm Team models.

Friday should be partly-to-mostly cloudy, with seasonable temperatures in the mid-40s, but Saturday night could bring a mix of rain and snow to the area, though rain is expected to prevent much in the way of accumulations.

Sunday morning should dry out again, but Sunday evening could once again see mixed precipitation.

For all the latest weather news and information, stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team, both on TV and on the NBC Chicago mobile app.