Chicago Violence: At Least 3 Killed, 11 Injured in Thanksgiving Weekend Shootings

At least three people have died, and 11 others have sustained injuries in shootings across Chicago so far Thanksgiving weekend, police said.

In the city's first deadly shooting of the weekend, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle at approximately 12:34 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West 83rd Street, according to Chicago police. The 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were inside a parked vehicle when a male offender approached them, and fired shots.

The 27-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he died, while the second victim suffered gunshot wounds to the back, and was listed in stable condition at the hospital. No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old man died from injuries he sustained in a shooting Friday night on East 33rd Street, according to police. The victim was walking when two unknown suspects approached on foot, and at least one of them fired shots. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg, and a third to the face. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No suspects were in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

In the city's third deadly shooting of the weekend, a 50-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head at approximately 2:28 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of West Thomas, Chicago police confirmed. The victim died at the scene, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown Saturday afternoon.

Here are the rest of the shootings that have happened through Saturday afternoon:

Thursday

At approximately 3:54 a.m. in the 900 block of North Lawler, a 40-year-old man was shot by a known offender during an argument, police said. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition, and the offender was arrested by police.

In the 4300 block of West 18th Street at approximately 5:10 a.m., a 25-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the back while standing on a sidewalk, police confirmed. An occupant in a vehicle fired shots, police said. The victim went to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man and 28-year-old man were both injured in a shooting at approximately 11:43 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Lexington when someone traveling in a box truck fired shots, police said. The 23-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, and the 28-year-old victim transported himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. The suspect in the incident was taken into custody by police.

At approximately 2:36 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Merrion Avenue, a 29-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound when someone in a passing gray sedan fired shots, police said. The victim was standing on the sidewalk when the shooting happened, police said. He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in stable condition.

A 12-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West 114th Street, Chicago police said. The victim was injured by a bullet that traveled through a wall, and was taken to Comer's Childrens Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Investigators believe shooters were firing from the 11300 block of South Perry, because officers found casings in the area.

In the 2500 block of West 60th Street at approximately 6:42 p.m., a 33-year-old man was shot while standing on a sidewalk, police said. The victim was struck once in his back, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At approximately 9:03 p.m. in the 7500 block of South May, an 18-year-old man was shot after he and a female witness approached a man in a vehicle, thinking a relative was inside, police said. A 22-year-old man inside the vehicle became startled, exited and shot the man in the leg. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition. The suspect has a valid Concealed Carry License, and was taken into custody by police.

Friday