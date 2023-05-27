Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 15 Wounded in Memorial Day Weekend Shootings So Far

At least four people have been killed and 15 people have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this Memorial Day weekend, according to authorities.
In the latest deadly shooting, a man was shot and killed at around 11:16 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway. According to authorities, police learned the victim, believed to be 25 to 30 years old, was taken to Humboldt Park Hospital before being transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
At around 2:55 a.m. Saturday, 36-year-old man was killed and a 37-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting in the 2300 block of West 18th Street, according to officials. Police said the individuals were standing on the sidewalk at approximately 2:55 a.m. when shots were fired from an unknown direction. Both individuals were shot in the face and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.
Less than an hour earlier, 34-year-old man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 500 block of West Surf Street, according to authorities. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
In the first deadly shooting of a weekend, a 33-year-old man was discovered unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Seeley Avenue at 12:50 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the left armpit, according to officials. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and there is no one in custody. Police do not have any further details.
Here are the other shootings that have happened as of Saturday afternoon:
- A 29-year-old man was shot at around 5:39 p.m. in the 6300 block of West Montrose, authorities said. The victim was approached by one suspect who produced a handgun and fired shots. He was struck in the stomach and transported to the hospital in critical condition.
- A 32-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound in the 300 block of West 43rd Street just after 7:45 p.m. and was dropped off at University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police do not have any details on the incident and no one is in custody.
- A 17-year-old boy was shot in the upper left thigh shortly after opening the front door of a residence just before 10:25 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Merrill Avenue, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. Detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.
- A 33-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in the 900 block of West Randolph Street just before 1:20 a.m., according to police. Officials said the man was standing on a corner when an occupant in a vehicle opened fire, striking him to the chest. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody.
- A 25-year-old man was discovered inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1400 block of West 49th Street just before 1:20 a.m., police said. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and no further information on the shooting.
- A man was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities. It is currently unknown where the shooting took place. There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.
- A 16-year-old girl was standing on the sidewalk in the 3000 block of West Jackson Avenue just after 1:10 a.m. when shots were fired in her direction, according to police. The girl was struck to the right side and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 22-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue at 3:20 a.m. when shots were fired in his direction, police said. The man was struck to the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.
- A 34-year-old man was shot during an argument in the 4700 block of West Monroe Street just before 3:05 a.m., according to police. Police said the man was arguing with another man who pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking him in the right leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.
- A 21-year-old man was shot while walking down the street in the 4300 block of West Gladys Street just after 5:30 a.m., police said. According to authorities, an unknown gunman fired shots in his direction, striking him in the lower back. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.
- A 24-year-old man self-transported to St. Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left foot at approximately 7:15 a.m., police said. It is unknown where the shooting occurred, and the man is listed in stable condition. There is no further information available.
- Three people were wounded in a shooting just before noon in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to officials. Police said officers discovered three people with gunshot wounds at the aforementioned location. A 26-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and self-transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 34-year-old man was struck in the left arm and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, and a 55-year-old man was struck in the back and also taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. Police said an unknown vehicle approached the three individuals and opened fire in their direction before fleeing the scene. No one is in custody.