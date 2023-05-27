Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 15 Wounded in Memorial Day Weekend Shootings So Far

At least four people have been killed and 15 people have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this Memorial Day weekend, according to authorities.

In the latest deadly shooting, a man was shot and killed at around 11:16 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway. According to authorities, police learned the victim, believed to be 25 to 30 years old, was taken to Humboldt Park Hospital before being transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At around 2:55 a.m. Saturday, 36-year-old man was killed and a 37-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting in the 2300 block of West 18th Street, according to officials. Police said the individuals were standing on the sidewalk at approximately 2:55 a.m. when shots were fired from an unknown direction. Both individuals were shot in the face and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Less than an hour earlier, 34-year-old man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 500 block of West Surf Street, according to authorities. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In the first deadly shooting of a weekend, a 33-year-old man was discovered unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Seeley Avenue at 12:50 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the left armpit, according to officials. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and there is no one in custody. Police do not have any further details.

Here are the other shootings that have happened as of Saturday afternoon: