Whether its being named the "Best Big City in the U.S.," or securing several spots on a list that contains cities with the best pizzerias across the country, Chicago continues to rank high on reports that rate the best places to live or visit.

It comes as no surprise then that a popular travel magazine just named Chicago as a "favorite" city among readers.

As part of their annual "World's Best Awards" survey, Travel + Leisure Magazine recently released a report compiling readers' 15 favorite cities in the United States. And while Chicago didn't nab the top spot, it did rank highly.

According to the report, nearly 165,000 Travel + Leisure readers weighed in on the survey, rating cities across the country on criteria like sights and landmarks, food, culture, friendliness, shopping and value.

"For each characteristic," the report says, "respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor." The final ranking represents the average scores of those responses, the magazine says.

Coming in at No. 1 on the list, for a second year in a row, Travel + Leisure says, is Charleston, South Carolina, thanks to its "perfect combination of southern charm and city vibes."

Chicago came in at No. 5 on the list, ahead of New York City, Honolulu, and Bend, Oregon, among others.

"Honestly, who doesn't like Chicago?" the report says, quoting one reader response received. According to the report, The Windy City remains a voter favorite thanks to the city's world-class art galleries and museums, dynamic performing arts and food scenes, and more.

But what stands out the most in Chicago, the report says, is the skyline.

"Nothing beats taking it all in from the 'outstanding' architecture cruise along the Chicago River," Chicago's entry concluded.

Here's the full reader favorite rankings:

Charleston, South Carolina Santa Fe, New Mexico New Orleans, Louisiana Savannah, Georgia Chicago, Illinois Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York Nashville, Tennessee Alexandra, Virgina San Antonio, Texas Williamsburg, Virginia Bend, Oregon San Diego, California Boston, Massachusetts Asheville, North Carolina

The full Travel + Leisure report can be found here.