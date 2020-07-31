Chicago Shootout Suspect Was Paroled In April After Gun Sentence

The 25-year-old man suspected in a violent shootout with Chicago Police Thursday behind the 25th District headquarters was released in April after serving time on a gun offense. But corrections officials say the suspect, Lovelle Jordan, did not leave prison early and received no preferential treatment due to overcrowding concerns during the current coronavirus pandemic.

"Mr. Jordan was released from DOC in April of this year to serve his statutory period of mandatory supervised release, after completing the term of imprisonment ordered by the Court," said Jason Sweat, the Chief Counsel for the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. "Neither the board, nor DOC discretionarily acted to release Mr. Jordan; rather, his release was required by State law and the terms of the sentence issued by the judge in his case."

Lindsey Hess, spokesman for the Illinois Department of Corrections, told NBC 5, "Jordan's parole date had nothing to do with COVID-19."

Investigators said Jordan was arrested early Thursday after he was seen in the 4800 block of North Avenue attempting to get into a white Porsche that had been reported stolen. After his transport to the 25th Police District headquarters, a shootout erupted with officers, despite the fact that Jordan had been cuffed behind his back before being put in the back seat of a police squad car.

Three officers suffered gunshot wounds in the battle, the worst of whom was struck in the chin and neck and is being treated at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Two other officers were treated for chest pains.

Jordan, of Maywood, was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, among other charges, according to Chicago police.

On Friday, Chicago police said the entire matter is under investigation but that it appeared the suspect had a weapon that was not discovered during an initial search, and that he was able to somehow work his hands under his legs and in front of his body during his transport to the 25th District.

On Friday morning, NBC 5 visited the BP station in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Road where an employee said Chicago police had been watching surveillance video the day before. That video system showed what appeared to be a white Porsche SUV pulling up to pumps last Sunday night but being quickly driven away by a man who climbed out of another vehicle, after the driver of the white car went inside the store.

On the video, the driver is seen running from the store after seeing his car being driven away.

Chicago police refused to comment on that video or why it did not depict what they had earlier described as "an aggravated vehicular hijacking, where the offender used a gun to take control of the car."

Jordan, who was hit multiple times in the gun battle with police, was ordered held without bond Friday, on multiple charges of attempted murder.