Man Charged After Shootout at Chicago Police Station Left Multiple Officers Wounded

A 26-year-old man has been charged following a shooting at a Chicago police station that left multiple officers injured, police announced Friday.

Lovelle Jordan, of Maywood, was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, among other charges, according to Chicago police.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said officers were responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle Thursday morning when they discovered a car that had been reported stolen. As they began processing the vehicle, officers watched a man enter the allegedly stolen vehicle and drive away.

"It just shows how emboldened these criminals are," Deenihan said.

Eventually, officers arrested the driver and transported him to the 25th District police station in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

"Now we know after all this that the guy has a gun on him too," Deenihan said.

Despite being handcuffed, police said Jordan was able to slide his arms from his back to his front and retrieve a weapon. As an officer walks around the vehicle to open the door, "he's immediately shot in the face," Deenihan said.

"The officer falls backwards and that's when the gun fight starts," he said.

Three officers were injured during the shooting and two others were taken to area hospitals with chest pains following the incident.

The first officer was shot in the chin and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, where doctors were working to stabilize his condition, according to police and hospital officials. Deenihan said that officer may be paralyzed from the chest down.

A second officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hip.

A third officer was shot in the vest, but the bullet did not penetrate, Brown said. That officer was also taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment.

Jordan was also shot during the incident and was being treated at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County.

According to police, Jordan is a convicted felon who had been on electronic monitoring until as recently as June. He was on parole at the time of the shooting, police said.

"When [officers] leave home, they leave their loved ones and put these stars on and risk everything," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said. "They risk everything protecting all of us."

Deenihan defended the officers' actions Friday, saying they "did everything they could."

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown delivers an update on a shootout with a carjacking suspect during an arrest attempt Thursday morning that left three officers and the offender wounded, with two other officers being treated for chest pains.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted moments after the shooting that it "is a searing reminder of the danger our men and women of our police department face every day they put on their uniforms and leave their homes."