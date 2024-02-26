Chicago sees violent weekend with fatal shootings in Rogers Park, West Chatham

Chicago saw a violent weekend with at least 15 shootings reported since Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police. According to police, at least 24 people were shot, four of them fatally.

One of the shootings occurred around 7:30 p.m. last night in the city's West Chatham neighborhood. According to police, two men walked into a home in the 8000 block of South Vincennes and shot four people, including a 14-year-old boy.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the back and died at the scene, according to police. A 36-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. A third victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and died after arriving at the hospital, police stated.

17-year-old boy was shot in the left leg and was hospitalized in fair condition.

Hours earlier, one woman was fatally shot and three others were injured in a shooting at Pottawattomie Park in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood on the Far North Side, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the park, 7340 N. Rogers Ave. According to police, four people were standing in the park when two individuals approached and fired toward the victims.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to an area hospital, where she later died. A 22-year-old woman was shot in the right foot and hospitalized in good condition, police said.

Sunday night also saw a shooting in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at around 5:53 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Clark Street. Chicago police said a 35-year-old man was traveling northbound on Clark Street when an unknown offender inside a dark-colored vehicle opened fire in the victim's direction.

The victim was shot in the chest and head then rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to officials, no one was in custody in any of the incidents, and police are investigating.