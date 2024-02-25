At least 4 shot at Pottawattomie Park on Chicago's Far North Side, fire officials say

At least four people have been shot at Pottawattomie Park in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood on the Far North Side, according to authorities.
The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the park, 7340 N. Rogers Ave.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, four people were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions.
Three people were hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition, while a fourth person was said to be in fair-to-serious condition, officials said.
Additional information about the shooting was unavailable Sunday afternoon.
