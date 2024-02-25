1 critically injured in Gold Coast shooting, Chicago fire officials say

One person sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Sunday night in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at around 5:53 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Clark Street. Chicago police said a 35-year-old man was traveling northbound on Clark Street when an unknown offender inside a dark-colored vehicle opened fire in the victim's direction.

The victim was shot in the chest and head then rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one adult was transported to an area hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Police blocked off a portion of the area, including near the front entrance of the Faulkner House condominium building, where clothes and other items were visible on the ground.

The suspect was last seen driving northbound on Clark Street, police said.

No one was in custody late Sunday.