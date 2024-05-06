Chicago's weather forecast Monday calls for a dry and sunny day, but rain and strong to severe storms are on the horizon, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, Monday started out chilly and cloudy, with afternoon sunshine expected. High temperatures Monday were expected to be in the 70s, but cooler along the lake, Roman said.

By Tuesday, a stormy weather pattern was on track to set up, with waves of rain and storms mid-week, Roman added.

Some of those storms, Roman said, could be strong to severe.

Around 7 a.m., Tuesday, the first wave of rain and storms was expected to move through the western counties, Roman said. By 9 a.m., showers and storms were expected to reach Chicago.

According to Roman, some gusty winds and heavy downpours could be expected during the first wave.

By afternoon, another round of thunderstorms was expected to arrive, with a higher chance of storms turning strong to severe. At that time, the Storm Prediction Center notes much of Northeastern Illinois is at a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five.

In addition to gusty damaging winds and heavy rain, isolated storms Tuesday afternoon could contain "damaging hail," the National Weather Service said.

Dry, milder weather is expected today, though onshore winds will keep things cooler along Lake Michigan. Shower and thunderstorm chances then ramp up from the west late tonight into Tuesday morning. Isolated to scattered strong to severe storms may redevelop Tuesday afternoon, pic.twitter.com/NaR7sEqIBv — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 6, 2024

Tuesday evening, scattered showers were expected to continue.

Wednesday, more strong to severe storms were expected in the afternoon and evening in central Illinois, the NWS said.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to remain in the 60s and 70s, with temperatures dropping slightly Thursday, the NWS added.