4 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood

Four people were shot on Sunday evening in the West Chatham community on Chicago's South Side, according to officials.

The shooting was reported at around 7:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Vincennes. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two victims were rushed to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition. A fourth individual was taken to the hospital in fair-to-serious condition, officials said.

Details on the shooting weren't immediately available.

