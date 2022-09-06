Chicago Sees Violent Labor Day Weekend With More Than 50 People Shot Across the City

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is scheduled to provide a public safety update at 9 a.m. Tuesday after more than 50 people were shot across the city of Chicago over the Labor Day weekend.

“I don’t remember seeing a Labor Day weekend with so few people out on the street,” said Father Michael Pfleger, the pastor in a neighborhood that this weekend saw several young people injured by gun violence, including an 18-year-old who was fatally shot.

“The fear element is so real and so horrible that our children are locked into houses.”

Pfleger, a noted anti-violence activist, says that communities need to come together to help reach young people early in life, to give them options that will get them away from the cycle of violence that has claimed far too many lives in the city.

“We’ve got to say, ‘how do we wrap our arms around our children?’ We’ve let our children go,” he said.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 4400 block of West Jackson around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when two vehicles approached, and multiple gunmen opened fire, striking him multiple times in the back.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation remains underway.

Just after midnight, in the 1300 block of North Hudson, officers responding to a call of shots fired discovered a 31-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said no suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

At approximately 2:52 a.m. Saturday, in the 6000 block of South Racine, another fatal shooting was reported.

A 22-year-old man was found lying on the street after having been shot in the chest and in the arm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, no suspects are in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Another shooting took place at around 3:50 p.m. Saturday near the 700 block of East 103rd Street.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest, forearm and finger after getting into an argument with someone at a gas station. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot after what police said was a verbal altercation at about 11:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans.

When officers arrived, they found the man had been shot in the neck and the arm, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating.

On Sunday, two people died after they were among four people shot in the city's South Chicago neighborhood Sunday night. Originally, authorities said four men were shot at approximately 6:48 p.m. as they stood in front of a home in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue.

All four were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, but police later said an 18-year-old who was struck multiple times throughout his body was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital and a 20-year-old shot in the buttocks and stomach died at Christ Hospital.

Another 18-year-old was shot in the forearm and thigh and taken to an area hospital in fair condition and a 20-year-old was shot in the abdomen and last listed in fair condition at another area hospital.

Police said an investigation remains underway.

Most recently, a man wielding an ax was shot and killed by a security guard outside of a Greektown dispensary Monday.

Police said the incident happened just after 10 a.m. in the 200 block of South Halsted, when a man got into a verbal altercation outside of a business with a 37-year-old man working security.

The man ultimately began swinging an ax at the security guard before striking him in the leg.

"A struggle ensued and the victim fired shots, striking the offender," police said in a statement.

The man with the ax was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man working security was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, authorities said.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of South Paulina, two men were inside a vehicle when they were shot by an unknown assailant, police said.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the body, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second male victim was also hit, but his condition was not immediately known.

Police say that three individuals were taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and an investigation remains underway.

Here are the rest of the shootings reported so far this weekend.

Monday -

At about 12:45 a.m., a 40-year-old man was shot while riding in a vehicle in the 7500 block of South Paxton, police said. The man told authorities he heard shots and felt pain. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left eye and was taking in critical condition to an area hospital. No one was in custody as of Monday morning but an investigation was ongoing, police said.

Just after 3:30 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot while walking in the 9600 block of South Calumet, police said. The man was on the sidewalk when someone in a black Jeep fired shots, according to authorities. He was shot in the lower left back and taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 12:09 p.m. in the 800 block of North Central, a 22-year-old man heard gunfire and was struck in the left leg. Police say he is in good condition at an area hospital.

In the 6200 block of South Yale at approximately 2:20 p.m., a 19-year-old man walked into a hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound to his elbow, police said. The teen did not share additional information with officers.

A 19-year-old man was near a street in the 4400 block of South Wood at approximately 3:47 p.m. when a group of approximately six people approached him and began to assault him. One of the assailants pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest and back, police said. The teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 22-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of West 71st Street at approximately 4:34 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Sunday -

Just after midnight in the 200 block of South Wabash, two men were walking on the street when they got into a verbal altercation with another man, who opened fire and struck both men. A 37-year-old was hit twice in the chest, and a 40-year-old was hit in the back and shoulder. Both were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, police said.

A 22-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle driving in the 1400 block of South Central Park at approximately 12:09 a.m. when a person in a truck fired shots, striking her in the right thigh. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Ada, officers responding to a call of shots fired found a 22-year-old man running on a sidewalk after he had been shot. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 38-year-old man drove himself to a hospital after he was shot in the groin in the 3200 block of West Arthington at approximately 12:40 a.m. He was listed in good condition.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of South State Street, a 62-year-old man was getting out of a car when he was shot in the right upper thigh. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

Two individuals were standing on a sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Aberdeen at approximately 1:28 a.m. when a person got out of a vehicle and fired shots at them. A 22-year-oldman was hit in the left shoulder, and a 28-year-old woman was hit in the left hand. Both were taken to area hospitals in good condition, police said.

In the 700 block of South Kostner Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m., a 13-year-old boy was walking when he was shot in the right knee, police said. The boy was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 43-year-old man was walking in the 3500 block of North Clark at approximately 2:15 a.m. when he was shot in the left leg. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Just before 5 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Grand Avenue, police responding to a call of shots fired found a man running toward their vehicle after he’d been shot in the left thigh. Authorities say he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police reported that a 19-year-old man shot himself in the leg while handling a firearm in a residence located on the 6200 block of South King Drive at approximately 12:16 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, and police said they are investigating the incident.

Around 5:29 p.m., authorities said a 47-year-old man got into an argument over a firearm with a known offender in a residence near the 6100 block of South Wabash Avenue. During the verbal altercation, police said the offender shot the victim in the ankle. The victim transported himself to a local hospital, where he is listed in good condition, according to police.

Minutes before 10 p.m. Sunday, in the 5600 block of South Seeley, officers responded to a call of shots fired found a 27-year-old man on the sidewalk with three gunshot wounds to the groin, police said. The man was taken in critical condition to an area hospital but was uncooperative with officers regarding what happened, authorities said.

At 11:42 p.m. in the 4500 block of West Cornelia, police said a 41-year-old man was shot by someone as he got into a verbal altercation with a woman. The man took himself to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said he was last listed in critical condition and an investigation is underway.

Saturday –

In the 3400 block of North Clark at approximately 1:53 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when he got into a verbal altercation with another man. That man then pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the victim in the right thigh. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital, police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m., according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 10:23 a.m. in the 10900 block of South Wentworth, a 29-year-old woman was involved in a verbal altercation when another woman shot her. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 4900 block of West Adams at approximately 11:56 a.m., a 31-year-old man was sitting outside when a person got out of a vehicle and fired shots, striking him in the upper right side of his body. The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

Around 8:10 p.m. near the 3500 block of West Montrose Avenue, a 16-year-old male was shot in the ear while traveling in a car. The victim wasn't the offender's intended target, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital in good condition.

At approximately 8:39 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Hamilton, a 20-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with another individual when he was shot in the back and shoulder, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of West Crystal Street at approximately 8:10 p.m. and found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital.

In the 400 block of North LaSalle at approximately 8:55 p.m., a man was driving when a black Jeep approached and a person inside fired shots, striking him in the right cheek. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 8800 block of South Marquette at approximately 9:48 p.m. when a man attempted to rob him. The teen then attempted to drive away, but the suspect shot him in the upper left arm. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

Police responding to a call of shots fired in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue at approximately 10:19 p.m. discovered two individuals that had been shot. A 63-year-old woman was shot in the left leg, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, while a man in his 20s was shot in the right ankle, and was listed in good condition.

At approximately 10:46 p.m. in the 700 block of North Spaulding, a 34-year-old man was sitting on his porch when a person in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the groin, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the left thigh in the 7400 block of South Hoyne at approximately 11:45 p.m. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Friday –