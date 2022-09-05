Man With Ax Shot and Killed By Security Guard Outside Chicago Weed Dispensary: Police

A man wielding an ax was shot and killed by a security guard outside of a weed dispensary in Chicago on Labor Day, authorities said.

Police said the incident happened just after 10 a.m. in the 200 block of South Halsted, when a man got into a verbal altercation outside of a business with a 37-year-old man working security.

The man ultimately began swinging an ax at the security guard before striking him in the leg.

"A struggle ensued and the victim fired shots, striking the offender," police said in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man with the ax was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man working security was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, authorities said.

An investigation remained ongoing.

The dispensary did not immediately respond to NBC 5's request for comment on the incident and whether or not the security guard was working for the business.