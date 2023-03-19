Some Chicagoans will head back to the polls Monday as early voting opens for the April 4 runoff election.

Residents will be able to vote at the city's Supersite, located at 191 N. Clark St., as well as early voting locations in all 50 wards. While most of the attention will be on the mayoral race between Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, 14 city council races are also up for grabs.

To get a refresher of the candidates, their stances and learn about their endorsements, we have you covered with NBC 5's Voter's Guide.

If you're looking for where to cast your vote in your community, the city's early voting locations can be found below:

