6 Midwest cities named among most affordable to buy a house: report

Buying a home can be challenging no matter where you live, but in some places, it could be more affordable than others.

According to a new list from mortgage company Homebuyer.com, several Midwest cities, including one in Illinois are among the most affordable cities to buy a house.

The ranking looked at overall home prices, mortgage rates, insurance costs, property taxes and transportation costs.

According to the list, Springfield, Illinois, made the top 10, coming in at no. 8.

The city was highlighted for its "best of both worlds," with small-town comforts and big-city amenities.

According to the ranking, the average monthly mortgage payment for a home in Springfield is $1,104. When adding in the remaining factors, the total cost of homeownership was listed as $2,168.

Other Midwest cities named on the list included Detroit, Michigan; Gary, Indiana; Flint, Michigan; Lansing, Michigan; and Pontiac, Michigan.

The most affordable city was Macon, Georgia.

Read the full study, including breakdowns for larger and smaller cities in the U.S., here.