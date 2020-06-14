Chicago Protests: March Planned in Boystown, Curfew Disproportionately Impacted African-Americans

A series of peaceful protests are still being conducted around the city of Chicago this weekend, as demonstrators look to continue pushing for change in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Several of protests are happening in the Chicago area, with demonstrations planned for Boystown, Hyde Park and in suburban Skokie.

Here are the latest happenings from around the city on Sunday:

3:52 p.m. Demonstrators Gather for March Against CPD in Schools

On the same day where Chicago Public Schools students celebrated a citywide virtual graduation, recent graduates gathered Sunday for a press conference and a march to protest the present of Chicago police officers in public schools.

The demonstration, which stepped off at Hyde Park Academy Sunday, is one of dozens around the country calling for police officers to be removed from public schools. Protesters in Chicago are seeking to reinvest funds earmarked for police in schools, with money going toward additional counselors and restorative justice programs, according to a social media post about the event.

2 p.m. Boystown Protest Set for Sunday

On Sunday, the “Drag March for Change” will step off in Boystown in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, as organizers hold an event in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to a Facebook post advertising the event, the demonstration will feature numerous celebrities from the world of drag, including several former cast members from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and other noteworthy activists.

The event will start with a march and will end with a rally, where there will be speakers, according to the group.

1 p.m. Curfew Arrests Disproportionally Impacted Minorities

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, the majority of individuals who were arrested for violating curfews in Chicago during civil unrest and looting were Black.

The data, obtained through information requests, shows that 329 of the 440 people arrested by Chicago police in the first five days of the curfew were African-American.

That disparity has drawn criticism from groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union, who pointed out that Blacks only make up 30 percent of the population in Chicago.

11 a.m. George Washington Statue Vandalized

A statue of former President George Washington was vandalized in Washington Park on Sunday morning, with the vandals putting a white hood and robe on the statue and spray-painting graffiti on the monument’s base.

The vandalism comes as groups around the country go after statues depicting individuals like Christopher Columbus and Robert E. Lee, among others.

In Chicago, a statue of Columbus was vandalized over the weekend.