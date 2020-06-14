chicago protests

Boystown Drag March Among Protests Set for Sunday in Chicago

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 11: Shea Coulee performs at the 2017 Capital Pride Concert on June 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A large rally and protest is expected in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood on Sunday as drag performers will be among those speaking out against police violence and other issues surrounding the Black community in the city and in the nation.

The “Drag March for Change” is expected to step off at 5 p.m. in the Boystown community, and organizers describe the event as a “march in support of Black Lives Matter.”

Organizers are emphasizing that the event, which will be attended by several high-profile drag performers, is intended to be a peaceful protest, and that protesters do not have to be in drag to attend the event.

Local

Lockport 2 hours ago

Lockport Man Sentenced to 22 Years for Child Sexual Assault

Coronavirus Indiana 2 hours ago

Indiana Reports 407 New Coronavirus Cases, 9 Additional Deaths Sunday

Protesters are also encouraged to wear personal protective equipment, as organizers hope to minimize the chance of spreading COVID-19.

Shea Couleé, The Vixen and Dida Ritz, all of whom have appeared on the television program “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” are slated to speak at the event, along with Lucy Stoole, Luc Ami, and Miss Toto, according to a Facebook page about the event.

The protest is set to step off from Belmont and Halsted at 5 p.m., and will end at Halsted and Grace, according to organizers. There, a rally will be held, with drag community leaders speaking.

This article tagged under:

chicago protestsDrag March for Change
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us