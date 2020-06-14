Boystown Drag March Among Protests Set for Sunday in Chicago

A large rally and protest is expected in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood on Sunday as drag performers will be among those speaking out against police violence and other issues surrounding the Black community in the city and in the nation.

The “Drag March for Change” is expected to step off at 5 p.m. in the Boystown community, and organizers describe the event as a “march in support of Black Lives Matter.”

Organizers are emphasizing that the event, which will be attended by several high-profile drag performers, is intended to be a peaceful protest, and that protesters do not have to be in drag to attend the event.

Protesters are also encouraged to wear personal protective equipment, as organizers hope to minimize the chance of spreading COVID-19.

Shea Couleé, The Vixen and Dida Ritz, all of whom have appeared on the television program “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” are slated to speak at the event, along with Lucy Stoole, Luc Ami, and Miss Toto, according to a Facebook page about the event.

The protest is set to step off from Belmont and Halsted at 5 p.m., and will end at Halsted and Grace, according to organizers. There, a rally will be held, with drag community leaders speaking.