Chicago Protests: Lightfoot to Announce Small Business Support, Kanye West Joins March

Thousands of people gathered in peaceful demonstrations across Chicago Thursday, as protests and marches continued around the world following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

One of those joining the protests was Chicago native Kanye West, who arrived at a march on the city's South Side in the evening.

Meanwhile, Mayor Lori Lightfoot planned to announce new supports for small businesses Friday morning.

Here are the latest developments from across Chicago:

9:30 a.m.: Lightfoot to Announce Small Business Supports

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. alongside Jewel-Osco and community partners to announce new supports for small businesses, according to her public scheduled.

The news conference, held at the Jewel-Osco at 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave., can be viewed live in the video player above.

FBI Investigating Violent Arrest at Brickyard Mall

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into a violent arrest at Chicago's Brickyard Mall that was captured on video, the Cook County State's Attorney said Thursday.

"The Cook County State's Attorney's office has launched an investigation into possible criminal charges related to the incident at Brickyard Mall, " State's Attorney Kim Foxx said at a news conference.

A family demands justice after a video shows them being pulled out of their car and pinned down but police at the Brickyard Mall in Chicago's Belmont-Craigin neighborhood. NBC 5's Chris Hush reports

"Our office is in communication with the attorney representing the family in the case, and also working with the FBI which has started their own investigation as well," she continued, adding, "We’ll look at the evidence and the law and see where it takes us."

7 p.m.: Kanye West Joins March Against CPS Contract With Police

Kanye West, appearing to try and blend in as best he could with the crowd, joined a march organized by Chicago Public Schools students and activist Ja'Mal Green on the city's South Side.

A spokesman for the rapper told NBC News earlier in the day that he donated $2 million to the families and legal teams of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. West also set up a college savings fund for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna.

On Thursday, artist and Chicago native Kanye West joined Chicago Public School students in the streets in one of the many marches across the city demanding that Chicago keeps police officers out of their schools. NBC 5's Trina Orlando reports

The demonstration West joined was held in protest against CPS' contract with the Chicago Police Department, organizers said. The protest began at the CPS office in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side, followed by a march to CPD headquarters on Michigan Avenue.

Organizers of the event cite the Minneapolis Public Schools' cancellation of its contract with local police after Floyd's death as a reference for their demands, which include the cancellation of the CPD contract and increasing funding for school therapists and art-based extracurricular activities, as well as mandatory education on the American history of race taught by black educators.

6:15 p.m.: 5K Gather to Protest on Chicago's North Side

A massive protest of around 5,000 people filled the streets on Chicago's North Side on Thursday.

Chicago Public Schools students, teachers, parents and others marched from Lincoln Park High School to Whitney Young High School to "stand up against the militarized and overfunded Chicago Police Department" and call for the creation of a Civilian Police Accountability Council, among other measures to address racial injustice, organizers said.

Chicago massive protest 5000 plus people fill Halsted from Armitage to North Ave. First destination CPD academy in West Loop #NBCSky5 Live at 6 @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/BBE7xWbDu2 — Mike Lorber (@NBCSky5) June 4, 2020

6 p.m.: COPA Says More Than 250 Complaints Against Chicago Officers Received Since Friday

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it has received more than 250 complaints against officers since Friday, many involving responses during the city's protests over the death of George Floyd.

As of Thursday afternoon, at least 258 complaints were reported to the city's police watchdog agency, Chief Administrator Sydney Roberts said.

The complaints related to excessive force, denial of counsel and improper search and seizure, Roberts said.

"COPA formed a specialized team of investigative personnel and we began reviewing and responding to those complaints in real time beginning Saturday," she said.

10:45 a.m.: Hundreds March From St. Sabina Church

Rev. Michael Pfleger says approximately 200 people will walk from St. Sabina Church to 79th and Racine in order to "remind America what began all the unrest of the last week across this country and to tell America that she will not be allowed to continue this genocide of black men."

10 a.m.: Healthcare Providers Hold Demonstration

Hundreds of healthcare providers from around Chicago held a silent demonstration in front of the old County Hospital to draw attention to the impact of structural racism and injustice on themselves and their patients.

Lawmakers Request Emergency Special Session

Three members of the Illinois Legislature are asking for an “emergency legislative session” to address criminal justice reform and the issues at the center of demonstrations and unrest.

Reps. Kam Buckner, Curtis Tarver and Lamont Robinson sent House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President Don Harmon a letter Wednesday requesting the session.

"There is a substantial amount of legislation that deals with the rebuilding of our communities and the pursuit of justice and equality that has been filed in the past and that is more important now than ever," the letter reads.

"Our communities simply can not wait until the November veto session to address these systemic failures and the eroded trust of our neighborhoods when it comes to government, law enforcement and the criminal justice system, as well as economic development. We are in a state of emergency and need to act immediately," the lawmakers continued.